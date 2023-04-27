The weather feels like April again for a short while

After avoiding warmer weather for one week, we get back to April levels for a couple days. Soak up the warmth while it's here, as temperatures drop again this weekend and for the start of May.
Last Thursday we jumped into the middle 70s, then stayed in the 40s and 50s for 6 straight days. Temperatures remain in the upper 60s for Friday, even though the day won't be as sunny. Look for clouds to build up as the day does along.
The increasing clouds come ahead of a slow-moving weather system that spins its gears near us this weekend. This all leads to more brisk weather and chances for showers as the weekend goes on.
Saturday drops to the middle 50s after a cold front passes by in the morning. Morning showers look likely, then the rest of the day looks dry.
We could see more rain Saturday night, then on-and-off showers on Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, we could dip again into the upper 40s.
Cool weather near 50 degrees lasts into Monday, then the weather turns sunny and warmer again. We might get into a steady warmer pattern, with upper 60s for the majority of the next week.