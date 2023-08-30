 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The warm-up to a hot weekend starts Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

Temperatures stay fall-like Thursday, then the heat wave gets underway. See when in the video forecast.

Our preview of mid-September leaves quickly and gets replaced by a longer stretch of hot weather. Thankfully, the incoming heat won't be as intense as the one we went through last week.

start of the week w stops.png

There is one more preview of fall before the warming trend kicks in. Overnight, temperatures drop to the upper 40s widespread around the Stateline. The brisk weather lingers around early Thursday morning.

tonight 2.png

Take in the full moon under the clear sky tonight; it's a blue moon! A blue moon is when a month has 2 full moons. A blue moon occurs once every 2.5 years. 

Submit your images to our 13 Weather Photo Community

Thursday warms to the upper 70s, then Friday brings back the middle 80s. Both days remain sunny and dry.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

The heat wave kicks in this weekend. The low 90s return Saturday, then we hit the mid 90s Sunday. Both days the humidity remains low, so we won't have to deal with the high heat index values like last time.

headline 3.png

By Labor Day, however, the humidity climbs, so the heat index gets pushed to the upper 90s. We may see that level of heat again on Tuesday.

Download our News and Weather apps on iOS, Android, Alexa, and TV

Wednesday could be when the hot, dry, and sunny streak ends. A cold front comes through during the morning, sparking scattered showers and storms. We cool to the middle 80s over the rest of the work week.

Get the latest breaking news, headlines, weather, and special offers delivered right to your mailbox!

Have a weather tip? Email us at news@wrex.com