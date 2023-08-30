The warm-up to a hot weekend starts Thursday

Our preview of mid-September leaves quickly and gets replaced by a longer stretch of hot weather. Thankfully, the incoming heat won't be as intense as the one we went through last week.
There is one more preview of fall before the warming trend kicks in. Overnight, temperatures drop to the upper 40s widespread around the Stateline. The brisk weather lingers around early Thursday morning.
Take in the full moon under the clear sky tonight; it's a blue moon! A blue moon is when a month has 2 full moons. A blue moon occurs once every 2.5 years.
Thursday warms to the upper 70s, then Friday brings back the middle 80s. Both days remain sunny and dry.
The heat wave kicks in this weekend. The low 90s return Saturday, then we hit the mid 90s Sunday. Both days the humidity remains low, so we won't have to deal with the high heat index values like last time.
By Labor Day, however, the humidity climbs, so the heat index gets pushed to the upper 90s. We may see that level of heat again on Tuesday.
Wednesday could be when the hot, dry, and sunny streak ends. A cold front comes through during the morning, sparking scattered showers and storms. We cool to the middle 80s over the rest of the work week.