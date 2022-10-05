The transition to colder weather is underway

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The warmth we've had lately doesn't go away immediately, but showers, clouds, and cold air slowly take over between now and Friday.
Scattered light rain and sprinkles slide through the region through midnight. We won't pick up much for rainfall but be read for a raindrop or two at times. The weather stays warm through this stretch. We have the 60s this evening, then the 50s overnight as the weather dries up.
That said, the weather doesn't stay dry for long. Another stronger cold front moves in Thursday afternoon, which sparks more scattered showers. A few rumbles of thunder are possible too. The weather remains cloudy, yet still may warm up to 70 degrees before the colder air moves in.
Once the chill arrives, we drop quickly. Thursday night falls to the middle 30s. Friday, while sunny, only warms into the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday night likely drops below freezing. Protect your outdoor pipes and faucets!
We slowly rebound from the cool air back to warmer levels starting this weekend. Saturday stays in the 50s, then the 60s are back Sunday. Next week may hit the 70s for a couple days before we drop back to the 50s later in the week.