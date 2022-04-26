The threat for sub-zero temperatures remains into tonight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With lots of sunshine expected today, the threat for sub-freezing temperatures remains into the overnight hours.
Another cold night:
Thanks to the stubborn clouds that remained overnight, most of the area was spared of the sub-freezing temperatures into this morning. We'll see those clouds exit with lots of sunshine returning.
The afternoon will feature a light breeze with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50's before they drop into the overnight hours.
A Freeze Warning will go into effect at midnight for all but Stephenson County. Even if you don't have any alerts, still anticipate a chance for cold temperatures and frosty areas.
Cover any sensitive plants or bring them indoors if possible. Temperatures may drop into the upper 20's or lower 30's. There is a chance to see cloud cover move in early which will help us stay above freezing, similar to what happened last night.
After tonight, temperatures will slowly recover as we head into the rest of the week.
Next chance:
With a chilly day expected for Wednesday, cloud cover will also take over. Temperatures will struggle to break 50 degrees as we stay dry.
Next chance for rain returns into Wednesday night with showers potentially spilling over into Thursday morning. Most of the area will see lots of dry time with more widespread rain likely Friday night into Saturday morning.
Along with chances for rain, temperatures will slowly climb into the lower 60's by Friday as we'll get closer to average for the weekend.