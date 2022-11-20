The sun may be out but its still a cold one today!!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Waking up this morning we are greeted with cold temperatures and biting winds so bundle up!! We gradually warm into the holiday week ahead.
Good morning, happy Sunday! An Arctic air mass settled into the Stateline overnight and is providing us with a rather frigid morning. If you have any early morning errands or are heading to church this morning bundle
Temperatures will be sitting in the 10° to 15° area with a brisk westerly wind making for feels like temperatures close to or below zero for some spots!
Sunshine provides little warmth for us throughout the day as temperatures gradually warm into the low to mid 30's however with that southerly wind we still will feel like it's only in the mid 20's for the day.
Gusty winds pick up into the afternoon and evening hours ushering in our warming trend for the week ahead.
Dry and warmer weather settles in for the start of the holiday forecast. Monday sunshine returns with a few clouds interfering by the afternoon hours. Temperatures for the day will feel warmer than usual sitting in the low 40s.
Both Tuesday and Wednesday sees mostly sunny skies and temperatures closer to seasonal in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Keep an eye to the forecast this coming week as there is potential to see some mixed precipitation for Thanksgiving Day and into Friday as well.