The summer heat gets turned up this week

Temperatures stay near 90 degrees for most of the week, with the rest of the weather conditions remaining similar as well.
Tuesday through Friday are almost copies of Monday's weather: highs get within a degree or two of 90 degrees, while the humidity stays low and the sky stays sunny. At night, lows drop to around 60 degrees.
Air quality may worsen again by Wednesday. These weather conditions are good for creating surface ozone, plus wildfire smoke lingers over the region. Those with lung illnesses, children, and older adults should avoid prolonged or heavy activities outdoors, and anyone else should take it easy when working or exercising outdoors.
Breezy winds Tuesday and possibly again Thursday create elevated fire danger. In hot, breezy, and very dry conditions, fires can get out of control quickly. Avoid open burning during breezy days this week.
The weather pattern may switch up by this weekend. Saturday stays sunny, hot, and dry with most locations in the low 90s. By Sunday, however, scattered showers and storms are possible, while temperatures drop to the middle 80s.
We may be in the low 80s with more rain chances by next week.