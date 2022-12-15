 Skip to main content
The Stateline is starting to look like a winter wonderland this morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline is seeing a break from the wintry precipitation before snow returns for the afternoon and evening hours. 

This morning will remain a cloudy one after early morning showers and wintry mix pushes out of the area. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s for the day today with a breezy southwesterly wind gusting to around 20 mph at times throughout the day. 

As the low-pressure system shifts to the Great Lakes Region, we get some backside snow showers across the Stateline for tonight and into Friday morning. Minor accumulations are expected through Friday. 

On top of these snow showers, the concern is for cold and blustery conditions as we head into the weekend. Daytime high temperatures will only reach the low to upper 20s with wind chill values sitting in the teens to single digits.

Colder temperatures and active conditions will continue into next week. We remain dry for most of the week ahead, but another system moves in for the end of the week ushering in even colder temperatures just in time for the holiday weekend.

