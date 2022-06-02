The Palace Theatre gets a lift from a Rockford team

ROCKFORD -- The Palace Theatre, one of Broadway's oldest theatres, opened in 1913 and seats 1,740 guests.
The Palace Theatre sits in a prime location in New York City's iconic Times Square, but the building needed a boost - literally.
To maximize foot traffic and shopping potential while saving this historic landmark, crews lifted the 14.8-million-pound building 30 feet in the air to make room for construction of two bottom floors, which will be known as the new TSX building.
But how do you lift a 7400 ton building?
Enter SPX FLOW's Hydraulic Technologies Design Center in Rockford.
Expert teams from SPX provided custom-made equipment to play a critical role in lifting The Palace Theatre.
Two key elements in the lift were the brain, otherwise known as the Power Team Motion Control System; and the muscle, otherwise known as 136 high tonnage hydraulic cylinders.
"It's no small feat to lift a building 30 feet in the air. The historic value of the Palace Theatre made this job extra sensitive," said David Lundquist, SPX FLOW's Global Product Manager.
"The company chose us because of the reliability of our equipment to execute on the most fragile of jobs, and it's all produced with the help of our teams in Rockford."
SPX FLOW, Inc. describes their company on their website as follows:
"Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets."