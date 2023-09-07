 Skip to main content
The October feeling stays in place

  Updated
We get back to average weather, but not for long. See when we drop again in the forecast video.

The weather warms up a little on occasion, but don't expect summer heat anytime soon. Temperatures remain cool through next week, giving us a preview of what's to come once October rolls around. 

Overnight, the cloudy sky clears out. Temperatures cool to the low 50s. Friday keeps the clear sky and warms back up to the low 70s area wide. A light northeast breeze rounds out the mild weather.

This weekend, temperatures rebound to the upper 70s both days. This is average weather for early September. Sunshine stays in place all weekend long. At night, temperatures may dip occasionally to the brisk upper 40s.

The weather drops back down to the upper 60s and low 70s for most of next week. This feels a lot more like the end of September or the start of October. Monday may bring the lone rain chance we'll see for a while. Beyond that, sunshine returns, but the weather remains cool for an extended period.

