The North Park Fire Protection District announces a Bond Referendum to build a new fire station

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) —The North Park Fire Protection District (NPFPD)will hold a press conference on Thursday, June 2nd to announce a Bond Referendum to build a new fire station.
The NPFPD will hold a press conference to formally announce the Bond Referendum this Thursday, June 2nd at 10:00 AM at the fire district’s administrative office, 605 Ramona Terrace in Machesney Park. The public is encouraged to attend.
NPFPD Board of Trustees President Brent Meade thinks that construction of a new fire station boils down to one core issue: protecting local residents. "Our current stations that were built when NPFPD was first established are no longer optimal for keeping our community safe,” Meade said. Meade says that they are also seeing longer response times due to the locations of the fires and the need for medical emergencies. Time is crucial for saving lives.
NPFPD has been dutifully serving Winnebago County since the department was established in the 1940s. Since that time, growth and development have changed the fire protection landscape in Winnebago County, with municipal fire departments taking over fire and emergency services for areas annexed by Rockford and Loves Park.
The new fire station will replace three existing buildings, all dating back to the 1950s and 1960s. All are inefficient, expensive to maintain and operate, too small for current firefighting apparatus and poorly located within the current district’s boundaries. A new facility will bring a new era of efficiencies in operational capabilities as well as being less expensive to operate.
The North Park Fire Protection District provides fire protection, medical, and other emergency services to residents of southern Machesney Park and unincorporated communities beyond the city limits of Rockford and Loves Park.