The new week leaves rainy and cool weather behind

The weather rebounds from a cool and rainy Mother's Day. Warmer and sunny weather is back, with one or two exceptions.
Any drizzly weather wraps up by early overnight. Temperatures dip into the upper 40s, but it may feel a touch colder than that in the morning. Breezy northeast winds continue until around sunrise, providing a little wind chill.
Monday afternoon sees some glimpses of sunshine as the weather heats back up again. Highs hit the low 70s, with winds remaining light.
We alternate between warm and mild weather for the rest of the week. Look for a bright sunny sky most days, but temperatures go from the upper 70s on Tuesday to the upper 60s on Wednesday and back up again Thursday.
The weather takes a quick detour on Friday. A cold front sweeps through providing rain showers Friday morning. The rainy weather may linger into the afternoon. Temperatures dip down again into the 60s.
Conditions reverse again over the weekend. Sunshine is back along with highs in the 70s. We may hit the 80s by next week.