...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow covered and slippery roads expected due to snow.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, highest near the
lake in northeast Illinois.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact this
evening's commute and possibly impact the start of the Friday
morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

The main snow event leaves roads slick this evening

  • Updated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The morning flurries are out, and the main round of snow sets up this evening and tonight. We'll get the bulk of today's accumulations from this evening round.

The morning round was essentially lake-effect snow blowing coming in off of clouds from Lake Michigan. We picked up roughly a dusting of snow from the morning activity.

The main event occurs from roughly 3 pm to 3 am. The snow showers slowly fill in throughout the afternoon, then fall steadily from 6 pm onward. The fluffy snow is easily to plow and shovel off of your sidewalk, but also blows around a little easier and piles up quicker on the roads.

We are still on track for 2-3" of new snowfall, with a few isolated spots picking up 4". The 4" totals may end up closer to Chicago and just outside of the Stateline.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 am Friday. While the snow showers should be done by 3 am or so, the advisory helps alert you to the chance of some slick spots sticking around into the early morning drive.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

