The main snow event leaves roads slick into Friday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Freezing drizzle and flurries from earlier in the evening combined with a quick burst of snow overnight leads to slippery roads around the Stateline by early Friday morning. Watch out for slick spots during the early morning commute.
The weather will be dry throughout Friday, but the leftovers from the night before is what causes the slick conditions.
We are still on track for 2" of total snow, with a few isolated spots picking up 4" closer to Chicago and just outside of the Stateline.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 am Friday. While the snow showers should be done by 3 am or so, the advisory helps alert you to the chance of some slick spots sticking around into the early morning drive.