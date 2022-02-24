 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow covered and slippery roads expected due to snow.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, highest near the
lake in northeast Illinois.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions may linger into the Friday
morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

The main snow event leaves roads slick into Friday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
2 panels with big icons.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Freezing drizzle and flurries from earlier in the evening combined with a quick burst of snow overnight leads to slippery roads around the Stateline by early Friday morning. Watch out for slick spots during the early morning commute. 

The weather will be dry throughout Friday, but the leftovers from the night before is what causes the slick conditions.

tonight 3.png

We are still on track for 2" of total snow, with a few isolated spots picking up 4" closer to Chicago and just outside of the Stateline.

WREX 2016.png

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 am Friday. While the snow showers should be done by 3 am or so, the advisory helps alert you to the chance of some slick spots sticking around into the early morning drive.

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you