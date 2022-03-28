The last week of March is off to a cold start

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday kicks off with cold temperatures as we stay dry before mild but active weather returns.
Cold but quiet:
The last Monday of March brings colder temperatures to the Stateline as we walk out the door to upper teens and lower 20's. Wind chills have even dropped in lower teens for some.
Clear skies will be seen early allowing for a great sunrise. Cloud cover will slowly start to build in as temperatures begin to slightly warm. Forecast highs are set to climb into the upper 30's, if not breaking 40 degrees.
Conditions will stay dry even into tonight as mostly cloudy skies will set in. We stay dry even into Tuesday morning before rain showers will slowly start to build in by the evening, kicking off a soggy stretch of weather.
Turning soggy:
With most of Tuesday staying dry, chances for showers return for the afternoon as a large low-pressure system moves closer to home.
Light, scattered showers may bubble up into the afternoon and evening as more rain will follow into Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temperatures will also slowly warm. Tomorrow will bring us into the middle 40's with the lower 60's by Wednesday.
With warmer temperatures comes rain showers with potentially heavier rain possible into Wednesday evening. You may even hear a rumble of thunder or two as these showers spill into the overnight hours.
As temperatures drop into Wednesday night, some showers may transition into a rain and snow mix if not just light snow into early Thursday morning.
Temperatures will be back into the lower 40's as Thursday evening will be dry with the system exiting and dry conditions setting in for Friday!