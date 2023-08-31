 Skip to main content
The holiday weekend approaches, and so does the heat

  • Updated
Temperatures spike to the 90s, but the heat index won't be as intense. See how hot we get in the video forecast.

We get back into some higher summer heat this weekend, but thankfully it won't be as intense as the last go round. Sunshine throughout the weekend helps for both holiday travelers and for those staying closer to home.

tonight 4.png

We have one more cool night to go. Temperatures drop to the low 50s overnight under a clear sky. After some brisk weather, Friday heats up quickly.

Temperatures quickly jump from the 50s to the 80s between the morning and afternoon, all under a bright sunny sky. This is slightly above average for September 1st.

Dew Point Meteogram - Tommie.png

Over the weekend, highs jump again into the low 90s. The humidity stays low, which keeps the heat index close to the air temperature. A bright sunny sky hangs overhead all weekend long.

3 panel plus text.png

Humid air moves in on Labor Day and next Tuesday. While the heat doesn't change much, the heat index spikes thanks to the extra humidity. The weather feels like the upper 90s as a result. The holiday and the following day remain sunny.

Cooler weather may be around the corner from there. Showers and storms are possible late Tuesday night and early Wednesday as a cold front comes through. Temperatures dip slightly midweek and into the upper 80s. The lower 80s may take hold throughout the rest of the week.

