The heat wave intensifies Wednesday

The worst of the heat arrives into our Wednesday with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for our entire area as heat index values climb over 110°.
Sunshine will remain over head as the temperatures soar into the upper 90's. Some may break into the triple digits. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect with the entire area under this warning until 8 p.m. Thursday.
Heat index values are expected to climb over 110°, up to 115°. Some spots within Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside counties may reach up to 120° at times. Drink lots of water and take breaks if you spend lots of time outside.
The overnight hours don't bring much relief as we only fall into the upper 70's. Thursday brings another hot and humid day with temperatures back into the upper 90's and heat index values near 110°.
We may see a few isolated showers and storms late Thursday into early Friday morning. There is a 1 out of 5 for severe potential for all of Boone and parts of Winnebago and DeKalb counties. If any of these storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern.
Most of the area stays dry with most of the activity staying closer to Chicago.
Temperatures Friday will reach the mid to upper 80's with the upper 70's expected by Saturday. Relief comes in for the weekend before we climb back into the 80's as early as Monday.