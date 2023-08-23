 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110
to 117 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

The heat wave intensifies Wednesday

Head index values reach above 110°

The worst of the heat arrives into our Wednesday with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for our entire area as heat index values climb over 110°.

WREX clouds.png

Sunshine will remain over head as the temperatures soar into the upper 90's. Some may break into the triple digits. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect with the entire area under this warning until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Futuretrack Feels Like.png

Heat index values are expected to climb over 110°, up to 115°. Some spots within Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside counties may reach up to 120° at times. Drink lots of water and take breaks if you spend lots of time outside. 

The overnight hours don't bring much relief as we only fall into the upper 70's. Thursday brings another hot and humid day with temperatures back into the upper 90's and heat index values near 110°.

SPC DAY 2.png

We may see a few isolated showers and storms late Thursday into early Friday morning. There is a 1 out of 5 for severe potential for all of Boone and parts of Winnebago and DeKalb counties. If any of these storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern. 

Most of the area stays dry with most of the activity staying closer to Chicago. 

Temperatures Friday will reach the mid to upper 80's with the upper 70's expected by Saturday. Relief comes in for the weekend before we climb back into the 80's as early as Monday. 

