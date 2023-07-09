The heat takes over before stormy weather moves in

Summertime heat builds in for the start of the week before active takes over, bringing a chance for stronger storms.
Sunday night wraps up on a quiet note. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 50's as mostly clear skies remain.
Monday brings afternoon highs near 90 degrees with dew points in the upper 50's. It will be a warm but not very humid start to the week. Conditions remain dry and sunny.
A few showers and storms may develop overnight, mainly into early Tuesday morning. This activity will move out closer to 7 a.m. as many will be heading out the door.
Temperatures will slowly drop into the middle 80's on Tuesday and the middle 70's by Wednesday.
The rest of the day will bring dry time until a chance for stronger storms moves in during the afternoon and evening thanks to the passage of a cold front. A few storms may be severe as the entire area is under a 1 out of 5.
If storms become severe, damaging wind gusts and hail will be the biggest concern.
More showers and storms are expected into Wednesday with a low to non-existent severe threat. Wednesday night looks to dry us out before we get a brief break into parts of Thursday.
There is a low chance for showers on Thursday with a better chance expected for Friday. Showers and Thunderstorms are expected by the afternoon and later into the day with the system moving out early Saturday.