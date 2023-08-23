The heat stays intense through Thursday

We won't see much relief from the heat until tomorrow night, then a series of cold fronts bring in much cooler weather this weekend.
In the meantime, pace yourself, drink lots of water, and try to spend as much time in the air conditioning as possible. Temperatures barely drop overnight. Lows only get into the upper 70s, which can take a toll on the body since you have to constantly fight to stay cool. Air conditioning is your best friend, though cool showers and baths are an option to cool the body off tonight if you don't have A/C.
Temperatures jump rapidly again tomorrow. The heat index hits 100 degrees by 10 am, then gets to above 110 degrees throughout the afternoon. This keeps Excessive Heat Warnings through 8 pm. Temperatures without the heat index warm to nearly 100 degrees, which is near record territory.
If you start to feel dizzy, nauseous, and/or have a rapid pulse, get indoors and cool off as quickly as possible. These are symptoms of heat related illnesses, which can turn deadly if not treated.
We get relief between Friday and Saturday. A couple cold fronts come through, one each day, dropping temperatures around 10 degrees each time. Friday cools to the middle 80s (around 90 degrees for heat index), then Saturday drops to the upper 70s. There is a slight chance for rain and storms on Friday as the fronts come through.
We stay cooler next week, though temperatures heat back up to the middle 80s by the time the month wraps up.