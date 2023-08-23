 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110
to 117 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The heat stays intense through Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

Cooler weather comes after another intense day. See how fast we cool off in the forecast video.

We won't see much relief from the heat until tomorrow night, then a series of cold fronts bring in much cooler weather this weekend.

WREX clouds.png

In the meantime, pace yourself, drink lots of water, and try to spend as much time in the air conditioning as possible. Temperatures barely drop overnight. Lows only get into the upper 70s, which can take a toll on the body since you have to constantly fight to stay cool. Air conditioning is your best friend, though cool showers and baths are an option to cool the body off tonight if you don't have A/C.

Tomorrow Whole Day Wind Chill.png

Temperatures jump rapidly again tomorrow. The heat index hits 100 degrees by 10 am, then gets to above 110 degrees throughout the afternoon. This keeps Excessive Heat Warnings through 8 pm. Temperatures without the heat index warm to nearly 100 degrees, which is near record territory.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke.png

If you start to feel dizzy, nauseous, and/or have a rapid pulse, get indoors and cool off as quickly as possible. These are symptoms of heat related illnesses, which can turn deadly if not treated. 

3 panel plus text.png

We get relief between Friday and Saturday. A couple cold fronts come through, one each day, dropping temperatures around 10 degrees each time. Friday cools to the middle 80s (around 90 degrees for heat index), then Saturday drops to the upper 70s. There is a slight chance for rain and storms on Friday as the fronts come through.

We stay cooler next week, though temperatures heat back up to the middle 80s by the time the month wraps up.

Download our News and Weather apps on iOS, Android, Alexa, and TV

Have a weather tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you