The heat slowly creeps back before active weather arrives for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hot temperatures return for our Thursday before active weather creeps back for the weekend.
Feeling the heat:
Hot and sunny conditions are back for our Thursday with temperatures to climb into the 90's later today.
Heading out the door this morning, conditions feel comfortable with most spots in the 60's. We'll quickly warm as sunny skies dominate. The afternoon does bring a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm with the help of a cold front passing through.
Most of the area will stay dry and breezy. Winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour hopefully providing some relief from the heat. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with temperatures falling into the middle 60's.
Turning active:
Friday brings another chance for some isolated showers and storms with a majority of the day to stay dry with partly sunny skies. Late Friday does bring a chance for an isolated stronger storm.
Our entire area is under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. If any storms do become severe, gusty winds and hail will be the biggest concern. Some of this activity will follow us early into Saturday but most of the day will stay dry with another chance for stronger storms into Saturday evening/night.
Saturday's severe thunderstorm outlook has half of the area under a 2 out of 5 with the southeastern half under a 1 out of 5. Most of the day will stay dry as temperatures climb back into the lower 90's. Humidity will also build in leading to heat index values climb up to 100°.
Showers and storms will move in Saturday evening and overnight bringing that severe potential. The activity will follow us into Sunday. The end of the weekend also features a chance for showers.