The heat intensifies during the middle of the week

The weather feels plenty hot already, but the heat intensifies further for Wednesday and Thursday. The heat index may hit 115 degrees at times in the coming days.
There won't be much for heat relief overnight. Temperatures only drop into the middle 70s, with very muggy conditions. That sets the stage for the heat to ramp up rapidly Wednesday. High temperatures get near if reach 100 degrees.
The heat index hits the 100s as early as 10 am, then jumps over 100 degrees by the afternoon. This more intense heat leads to Excessive Heat Warnings for all areas until Thursday at 8 pm.
Drinks lots of water, get into the shade and especially the air conditioning as frequently as possible. If you feel dizzy, nauseous, and/or have a rapid pulse, get indoors and cool off immediately.
We continue to see this level of heat into Thursday. Temperatures barely drop below 80 degrees Wednesday night, then jump back to near 100 degrees Thursday afternoon. The heat index again hits 110 degrees or hotter.
Relief comes between Friday and Saturday as temperatures drop around 20 degrees. A cold front comes through Thursday night and cools us to the middle 80s Friday. Another cold front means temperatures in the middle 70s for the weekend. There are just slight chances for rain, mainly Friday as the fronts come through. We'll stay cooler and in the upper 70s to low 80s through the end of the month.