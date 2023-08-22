 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON
EDT/ WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon heat
index values of 110 to 115 expected, with locally higher values
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ Wednesday to 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

The heat intensifies during the middle of the week

The heat index goes well above the triple digits Wednesday and Thursday. See when the heat wave relaxes in the forecast video.

The weather feels plenty hot already, but the heat intensifies further for Wednesday and Thursday. The heat index may hit 115 degrees at times in the coming days.

There won't be much for heat relief overnight. Temperatures only drop into the middle 70s, with very muggy conditions. That sets the stage for the heat to ramp up rapidly Wednesday. High temperatures get near if reach 100 degrees.

The heat index hits the 100s as early as 10 am, then jumps over 100 degrees by the afternoon. This more intense heat leads to Excessive Heat Warnings for all areas until Thursday at 8 pm.

Drinks lots of water, get into the shade and especially the air conditioning as frequently as possible. If you feel dizzy, nauseous, and/or have a rapid pulse, get indoors and cool off immediately. 

We continue to see this level of heat into Thursday. Temperatures barely drop below 80 degrees Wednesday night, then jump back to near 100 degrees Thursday afternoon. The heat index again hits 110 degrees or hotter.

Relief comes between Friday and Saturday as temperatures drop around 20 degrees. A cold front comes through Thursday night and cools us to the middle 80s Friday. Another cold front means temperatures in the middle 70s for the weekend. There are just slight chances for rain, mainly Friday as the fronts come through. We'll stay cooler and in the upper 70s to low 80s through the end of the month.

