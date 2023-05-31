The heat continues with isolated activity returning

Wednesday kicks off on a pleasant note with near 90-degree weather is expected for the rest of the week with isolated thunderstorms possible.
Temperatures this morning are off to a warm start with many only dropping into the lower 60's. Dry conditions are expected today with a few clouds moving in.
Partly cloudy skies will be noticed early as conditions remain dry. Afternoon highs will flirt with the 90's as we continue with the summer-like heat.
The afternoon and early evening brings a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop. Not everyone will see this activity. Most of the showers and storms should fizzle out by 10 o'clock.
The first half of the day will provide good conditions to head outdoors. Sunscreen is still a must with the UV Index to reach an 8 at times. Allergy levels are still at a medium high level with air quality seeing some improvement with moderate levels back today and into tomorrow.
Some cloud cover will linger overnight with temperatures falling into the middle 60's. Near 90-degree weather dominates for the rest of the week as Thursday brings another chance for isolated showers and storms.
The morning stays dry with a few showers and thunderstorms to develop into the afternoon and evening once again. Friday brings a slight chance for isolated activity, most of the area may stay dry.
The weekend is on track to stay dry and hot. Temperatures will likely break into the lower 90's with plenty of sunshine through both Saturday and Sunday.