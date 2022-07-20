The future of the Winnebago County Coroner's Office after Hintz's guilty plea

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Coroner position is now vacant after Bill Hintz resigned from his position as part of his plea deal on Wednesday.
Hintz plead guilty to theft of government property and official misconduct, ending a two fiasco at the county.
With his court case out of the way, the county will now look for his successor.
Winnebago County Chairman Joe Chiarelli will appoint a new coroner in the next 60 days. This person must be a republican since Hintz was a republican. That person will fill the roll until the general election this November.
Come November, a special election will be held for the next coroner to serve out the last two years of the term.