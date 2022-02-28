The first half of the week keeps the spring feel going

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While wintry weather isn't over just yet, we head into March with a few warmer days this week. This could set us up for spring showers late this week.
Tuesday provides similar highs to Monday, with temperatures in the upper 40s. The winds are calmer, and the sky won't be as sunny. Look for mainly cloudy yet dry conditions. Wednesday gets a little more sunshine, and as a result temperatures jump into the middle 50s.
Thursday mixes things up a little and drops back to wintry levels. A cold front comes through on Wednesday, which in turn drops us into the middle 30s for highs on Thursday. For reference, the low 40s are average for this time of year. We'll go from around 10 degrees above average to 10 degrees below average.
Late this week, we get back into spring territory briefly. Friday is cool, cloudy, and dry, then Saturday leaps back to the 50s. The jump comes with spring showers, however. Rain showers are looking likely and could soak parts of the Stateline. We have a chance for a few thunderstorms in the mix as well.
The weather cools back off again Sunday and Monday, which could set us up for a rain/snow mix by early next week. The weather settles down into the cooler 40s looking long term.