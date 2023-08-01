The first days of August feature quiet weather

We continue to have comfortably warm and quiet weather as the new month gets going. The first weekend of the month, however, could see these tranquil conditions end.
Overall, the outlook for August has our area leaning toward average temperatures and rainfall. Spots that could see cooler than average temperatures are near Wyoming, while the far south, southwest, and southeast may see more warmer than usual weather and above average rainfall.
Heading into Wednesday, look for highs to reach the middle 80s with slightly more humidity. Overall, the day should remain comfortable and easy to get outdoors. We'll see a mostly sunny sky for the middle of the week.
Thursday warms up a little more. Temperatures reach the upper 80s, and one or two spots may hit 90 degrees. The humidity rises a little more, so the day feels humid yet not muggy. Partly cloudy weather is expected.
We slowly cool off as the weekend gets here. Friday is in the middle 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Saturday and Sunday drop to the low 80s.
By then, we may see some rainy weather return. For now, Saturday has a slight chance for rain, while Sunday has the better chances. Scattered showers and storms are possible, but the whole day won't be a washout.
Next week sees even cooler weather. We could drop into the upper 70s a couple times. This may balance out with warmer than usual weather later in the month, which is why this month may stay near average as a whole.