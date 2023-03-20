The first day of Spring brings mostly cloudy skies

The Spring season kicks off with a chance for a sprinkle with more spring showers expected by late Tuesday night.
Monday morning is off to a chilly start with temperatures dropping into the 20's. With a chance to see some sunshine early, mostly cloudy skies are expected for today.
The afternoon brings a chance for an isolated sprinkle or two with winds also gusting up to 30 MPH. By the evening, winds will begin to settle. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40's for a nice start to the Spring season!
Later tonight, overnight lows fall into the middle 30's for another chilly night. Dry conditions will take us through most of Tuesday as our next system moves in Tuesday night.
Scattered showers will join us overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. There may be some dry time through the afternoon, but showers will build back in through the evening. Rain may be heavy at times into Wednesday night, even bringing a chance for a few rumbles of thunder.
The rain will exit by Thursday afternoon as the end of the week will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will jump into the 50's starting tomorrow as the rain approves. If not the 50's, afternoon highs will reach for the upper 40's staying near average.
The weekend brings another chance for active weather late Friday and again into Sunday. Keep an eye on the forecast for more.