The first day of meteorological summer stays hot with isolated storms possible

The first day of Meteorological Summer brings on the summer heat along with the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Warm and humid conditions will be noticed as you head out the door today. Temperatures have only dropped into the 60's across the area with your dew points also in the low 60's.
Today's forecast is nearly a carbon copy of what we saw yesterday with summer-like heat and isolated showers possible.
Partly cloudy skies are expected today with another chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon. Some areas may remain dry with most of the activity exiting by the overnight hours.
Afternoon highs across the area will get close to breaking into the 90's once again as the hot weather sticks around through the end of the week and the weekend.
Friday brings another chance for isolated activity into the afternoon, most of the showers and storms may stay to the west of I-39. Sunshine will take over into the weekend as dry conditions also settle in.
With these low and isolated chances for rain, abnormally dry conditions are beginning to develop within DeKalb and Lee counties. With little to no chances for rain into the weekend, we may see these conditions persist.