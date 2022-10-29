The final weekend of October is a warm one!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a beautiful day today a few clouds make their way in ahead of our next weather system.
Temperatures for Saturday were in the upper 60s with bright blue skies and light southerly winds. Our next weather system is sitting to our south and will be bringing some clouds into the area tonight. Clouds in the sky will keep us relatively warm in the low to mid 40s with light winds all of which will keep the fog at bay.
Tomorrow, we keep the warm temperatures however clouds stick around. Spotty showers could creep into the forecast late Sunday afternoon into the evening however the heaviest showers stay to our south and our east. Temperatures for the day stay in the mid 60s despite the cloud cover.
Clouds stick around for the night as temperatures drop back into the low 50s to upper 40s. We start out Halloween with cloudy skies that gradually become partly clear. Temperatures warm to the mid 60s, cooling back into the mid 40s for Trick-or-Treating.
As October fades into November, we see temperatures stay warm, daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s a few 70-degree days aren't out of the question. Overnight temperatures stick in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunny and dry weather sticks around all week.
By the end of the week, we have cooler temperatures, and some damp conditions roll back in making it start to feel like November.