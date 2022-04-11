The evenings turn stormy by midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The next couple afternoons and evenings could feature strong to severe storms, while windy weather strikes on Thursday. Review your severe weather safety plan ahead of this week's storms.
Tuesday's chances:
Tuesday has fairly low chances for storms, but if conditions line up right, we may get a strong to severe storm or two.
The day starts out partly to mostly cloudy and dry. A warm front slides through the region by the evening. This boosts our temperatures and provides a chance for showers. Highs may hit the low 70s thanks to breezy southeast winds and the warmer air with the front.
We may not see any rain chances until late Tuesday evening. They start out light and spotty. As Tuesday night starts, scattered storms are possible near the front. By that point, however, the front may be to our north and focusing storms there. We have a 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather, for now, due to this slight risk for stronger storms.
Wednesday's chances:
Wednesday has a better chance for strong to severe storms thanks to a cold front slicing through the warmer air.
Spotty light showers are possible in the morning. The showers become more numerous by the afternoon, so have the umbrella handy. We'll see temperatures near 70 degrees again.
By early evening, the cold front arrives. This should spark strong storms and heavy rainfall. If conditions line up just right, severe storms are possible. Currently, we have a 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms. All threats would be in play, including hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes.
Have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts, and know where to go for safety if severe weather strikes.
Windy by Thursday:
The weather turns cooler and potentially very windy behind the cold front. Thursday stays dry yet drops to the 50s.
Strong southwest winds kick in by Thursday afternoon, gusting over 45 mph. Sporadic 50-60 mph are possible. Secure all loose objects and be ready for power outages and difficult driving conditions.
The weather calms down but stays cool and in the 50s going into the end of the week.