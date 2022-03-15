The Cheese Market in Freeport to close its doors in April

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport business is set to close its doors after 12 years.
On Tuesday, The Cheese Market announced they'll be closing their doors on April 1, 2022.
"To all of our beautiful customers, family and friends. Twelve years of our lives have been dedicated to the cheese business and we would never change a thing. Twelve years is a huge success in our minds," the business said in part in a Facebook post.
The owners say they're going to retire, but the decision was not easy.
"This was a very difficult decision to make and we feel so humbled by the many compliments our store has received and the great friends we have made with our customers, employees, and vendors. It is just time to give our bodies a rest. We thank our community and fellow small business owners for the support over these years and will definitely miss every one of you," the business continued.
Despite the business closing, they will continue to operate the cheese curd wagon throughout the summer.