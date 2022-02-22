The BBB warns of new text, email scams. Here's what you need to know

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new texting scam, making you think the text came from your boss.
The BBB says scammers have been targeting people with text scams that look like your boss is trying to get your attention.
Dennis Horton, Director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB, says that the scammers have even tried to impersonate the BBB.
"Scammers find out where you work and pose as the CEO or other executive," Horton says. "Be on guard and don't share money or information - be it your own or your company's."
The BBB says victims would get a text from a number they don't recognize, claiming to be from their boss.
The sender would know your name, where you work, and your boss's name. The text would ask you to reply that you got their text.
Once you reply, you would be asked to do a quick task, such as buying gift cards for a client or wiring money to another business. The scammer may also ask for your personal information.
The BBB recommends always checking that the texts are legitimate. Here are some ways to protect yourself:
- If your boss regularly texts you, save their number in your contacts. Don't respond to potential impersonators from a different number.
- If your boss has never asked you to buy gift cards, double-check with them, even if the text came from a saved number. Scammers can clone your boss's number to target employees.
- Call or email your boss using their accurate information to double-check with them. Your boss will also want to know that they are being impersonated.
- If you are sure a text that you received was a scam, do not reply to it. If you reply, it could let the scammers know that your number is active and can target you in the future.
Dennis Horton says a similar scam involving con artists impersonating your friends is also going around.
"The scam works because the email is so convincing," Horton says. "The message looks harmless and casual - like something a friend might write."
Some scammers try to make you click on dangerous links, while some, like the texts from the boss, try to make you send them money through gift cards.
The BBB says to always check with your friend or your boss whenever they ask you for something, especially money, over the phone or through email.