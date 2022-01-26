The Arctic chill briefly relaxes Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get a short break from the subzero cold, then may have to face it again late this week. Warmer weather sticks around longer soon, however.
Brief warm-up:
We get some brief relief from the subzero weather as Thursday gets underway. Temperatures start out in the teens after slowly rising overnight (instead of slowly cooling off, like they usually do). This sets the day up for a jump up to near the freezing point by the afternoon. This ultimately ends up being a 20-degree change between Wednesday and Thursday.
The weather is mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day. The breeze keeps wind chills in the teens, so we don't fully feel the upper 20s for temperatures. Nonetheless, the weather still feels a lot warmer despite the breeze.
A few isolated flurries are possible, but we won't see much if anything for accumulation.
Quick drop, then rising:
After Thursday's warm-up, we drop right back down again. Friday falls to the middle teens, with wind chills near zero again. The weather turns sunny however, so at least we have some bright weather to enjoy.
The weekend reverses temperatures yet again. We warm back to 20 degrees on Saturday, then rise to the upper 20s by Sunday. Both of these days remain sunny and quiet.
This time around, the warmer weather won't disappear immediately. Instead, we keep warming into early next week.
Warm start to February:
January wraps up with temperatures in the low 30s, then we rise to the upper 30s to kick off February. The near-40° weather sets us up for rain showers, however, as a wet pattern sets up for a little while.
The rain showers on February 1st turn to snow by midweek as temperatures start cooling again. We stay in the 30s next Wednesday, then may drop back to the teens to 20s late next week.