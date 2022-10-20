The 70's take over starting tomorrow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Much warmer temperatures will take over starting tomorrow as sunshine remains before showers creep back in.
The rest of our Thursday will feature pleasant weather with lots of sunshine. Temperatures have made it into the lower 60's as the warming trend has officially begun.
Conditions will stay quiet for the overnight hours with a few clouds passing by. Friday will kick off a stretch of the 70's and breezy winds. Winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour into Friday afternoon and remain breezy through the weekend. Gusts may reach up to 35 miles per hour into Sunday.
Along with breezy winds, the next few days will also feel much warmer. Tomorrow kicks off a stretch of the 70's as we will stay warm even into next Monday. Saturday may see temperatures get close to the lower 80's for unseasonable warmth to take over.
With these warm temperatures and breezy winds, dew points will also fall into the lower 40's bringing dry air into the area. This will lead to a potential for fire danger. Avoid any unnecessary burns with these conditions remaining through Sunday.
Sunshine will stick around through Sunday as well before chances for rain begin to creep back in. Showers may move in as early as Sunday evening with most of the rain holding off until the overnight hours into early Monday.
We may get a break from the rain with more showers expected into Tuesday as temperatures begin to fall. Forecast highs will drop out of the 70's from Monday to only reach into the upper 50's by Tuesday.
Next week will be cooler with another chance for rain returning towards the end of the week.