The 70s strike back Thursday

  • Updated
Temperatures jump above average and stay that way for a long stretch

Temperatures warm into the 70s for the first time in 2 weeks, and that level of warmth sticks around for a while.

After a cool start, Thursday warms into the low 70s, which is just about on average for this time of year (May the 4th be with you, by the way!). We'll see a partly cloudy sky with a light breeze, making for comfortable conditions as the day goes on.

Temperatures stay in the 70s well into next week. We likely won't see cooler weather until beyond next weekend. Most days stay in the low 70s, though next Monday may get close to 80 degrees.

Spotty rain chances come back with the warmth. There's a slight chance for isolated showers Friday, but most spots stay dry. A round of showers and storms looks more and more likely early Sunday morning, then showers could return later Sunday evening. 

Scattered showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday. There is some dry time sprinkled in both days.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

