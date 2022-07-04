The 4th of July brings a chance for strong storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday kicks off an active pattern with severe potential returning almost daily.
4th of July:
The holiday is off to a quiet and clear start with temperatures falling into the upper 60's. Cloud cover will slowly build in throughout the morning as temperatures continue to warm.
By the afternoon, the middle 80's will take over with increasing chances for rain and potentially stronger storms. The entire area is under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential today.
If storms become severe, the biggest threats will be damaging winds and hail. There is a low-end tornado risk as well.
In terms of timing, we may see two rounds of activity sweep through. The first round may reach us by late morning, early afternoon. With some dry time anticipated into the late afternoon. More scattered showers and storms may develop into the evening after 8 p.m.
Another chance for storms returns late Tuesday as heat and humidity will build in.
Tuesday's heat:
Temperatures tomorrow will climb into the middle to upper 90's as heat and humidity builds in.
Portions of the area will also see a Heat Advisory go into effect at noon until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Heat index values will reach up to 105°.
Most of the day will stay dry as chances for storms return into the evening. The entire area is under a 2 out of 5 for another day with damaging winds and hail being the biggest concern. There is also a low-end tornado risk as well.
This week brings daily chances for storms, stay tuned to the forecast for the latest details.