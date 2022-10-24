Thanks to the passage of a cold front, showers will soon return as temperatures drop

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a few showers moving through this morning, a majority of Monday will stay dry before a cold front moves through bring back rain and cooler temperatures.
Early Monday morning features a few scattered showers and weaker thunderstorms moving through. This activity won't last long as most of the day will stay dry but cloudy.
Besides Monday being more gloomy than sunny, temperatures will still feel pleasant. Afternoon highs will climb into the middle 70's. Breezy conditions may also be noticed with gusts near 30 miles per hour.
As a cold front will get closer to home later tonight, soaking showers will return as temperatures begin to drop. Showers may arrive in as early as this evening with most of the rain moving in overnight.
Soaking rain is expected through Tuesday for a bit of a washout. You may hear some rumbles of thunder. Showers will slowly begin to exit by Wednesday morning.
Rain totals by Wednesday will fall between one to two inches of rain with a low flood threat. With the dry conditions we have seen lately, the ground will not have much trouble soaking up the rain.
After this activity, the rest of the week will stay dry, sunny and cooler. Forecast highs will stay within the upper 50's with the lower 60's returning into the weekend.
Taking a peek at your Halloween forecast, dry conditions are expected with sunshine and the low to mid 60's. Stay tuned for any changes to the forecast moving forward.