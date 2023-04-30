Texas takes down IceHogs in Game Two, lead series 2-0

ROCKFORD — The IceHogs came into Sunday's game looking to rebound following Friday's game one loss to the Texas Stars and the fans came ready to support the home team with the possibility of Sunday being the final game at the BMO Center this season.
Chicago Blackhawks legendary National Anthem singer, Jim Cornelison, made the trip to Rockford to sing the anthem and energize the fans however that energy was quickly sucked out of the arena as Curtis McKenzie notched his first goal of the series giving the Stars a 1-0 lead in the first.
Texas would outshoot Rockford 11-8 after the first twenty minutes of play but, despite flipping that script in the second period and out shooting Texas, Arvid Sodorblom let up his second goal of the night to Riley Barber and the Stars took the momentum into the second intermission leading by two.
IceHogs winger Joey Anderson would do his best to get the IceHogs back into it as he lit the lamp for the second time in two games in the third period.
The relentless Texas offense would make sure they got out of Rockford with a win as Barber would get his second goal of the game before Tanner Kero hit an empty-netter with 30 seconds left to seal the deal and give the Stars a 4-1 win and a 2-0 series lead.
IceHogs Head Coach Anders Sorensen says despite the final score, Sunday's performance looked a lot better than the first game.
"I thought we were much better on the forecheck today," he said.
"That was the biggest thing we noticed and we defeated we defended their rush well. They didn't give them a lot off the rush which was good."
Sorensen was critical of Lukas Reichel's performance on Friday and when asked to evaluate his performance tonight, it was short but sweet.
"Better, much better," he said.
He says the task at hand of winning three games in a row, on the road, may not be easy, but says himself and his team has seen it happen before.
Well, I think if you watched the playoffs, it seems like you win on the road more these days," he said.
"I think if we play like we did here, I think we have a really good chance, we have to take it one shift at a time to start one period, win the first game down there then we're feeling good about ourselves."
IceHogs Center Brett Seney says winning and losing games is just part of the game and it's a quick turnaround to move on and get ready following a tough defeat.
"That's the way it goes with the playoffs," he said.
"Sometimes you're gonna play really well and you're gonna lose games and sometimes you're gonna play not so well and win games, I liked our effort tonight and we have to forget it and move on to the next one."
The series now shifts to Texas with the IceHogs down 2-0 against a Stars team that won 21 games on their home ice in the regular season.
The IceHogs took two of four games in Texas in the regular season.
Game three is Wednesday night with a puck drop set for 7:00.