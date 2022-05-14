Tensions flare after counter protestors come to Rockford's 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Rally

ROCKFORD (WREX) —The Bans Off Our Bodies rally happened nationwide on Saturday including in Rockford at the city's Woman's Suffrage Plaza.
Several speakers from pro choice organizations spoke at the rally including Winnebago County Board Member Angela Fellars and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.
Speakers like Dale Dunnigan who is the Vice President of Winnebago County Citizens for Choice voiced frustration that a rally like this is even needed in the first place.
"For people my age, we've been fighting our whole lives for civil rights and to just have it yanked away, we're angry," Dunnigan said. "We're angry and we're absolutely determined to elect more pro choice candidates to be our leaders and represent us."
Tensions sparked at the rally when a handful of courter protestors came to the event with a megaphone.
Danniel Pribble with Rockford Family Initiative held the megaphone for the pro life counter protestors, and his remarks quickly drew a crowd of pro choice supporters.
"Abortion kills baby girls!" Pribble yelled. "You want to protect baby girls!?"
Dozens of the people at the Bans Off Our Bodies rally walked towards the counter protest and tried to drown out their remarks by chanting, "we will not go back!"
Rockford Police came to break up the two sides without incident.