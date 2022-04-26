Ten million dollars of federal funds going towards cameras, public safety in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County plans to make a more than ten million dollar investment into public safety programs.
The biggest investment will be towards 1049 cameras and new software to to bring the system up to date. That alone will take $5.5 million.
Board member Burt Gerl says it's only the beginning of what the county needs to do.
"This a huge step," Gerl said. "I think it's a drop in the bucket to what the county has to do, but it's a great first step and being secure and safe especially for our employees and visitors, it's paramount for the county to do this."
County documents show leaders found a desperate need for new cameras and technology during the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically at the jail where COVID infections caused staffing shortages, a directive was made to rely more on cameras which the county didn't have in place.
If the funding is approved, the cameras would go in the jail, justice center, probation office, courts and River Bluff Nursing Home.
Chief Financial Officer for the county Dave Rickert says not only will the cameras improve safety, but the technological improvements will make monitoring all the cameras easier.
"I could go on and on, but there are a number of facilities that we're going to integrate the systems," Rickert said. "One of the huge advantages we'll have is that we'll be able to monitor all these systems at once. Right now, the county has five."
That update will cut down on maintenance costs and insurance rates at several county properties per Rickert.
However, Gerl says this can only be the start of what the county does with investing in public safety infrastructure. He believes if the county isn't proactive, that next time there could be a bad outcome for citizens.
"We are seeing year after year that we're losing money, so we have to invest before we have to make awful decisions that will effect the lives of all Winnebago County citizens," Gerl said.
The funding plan still needs to be approved by the finance committee and county board. The earliest final approval can be is May 12.
To read more in depth about the funding, click HERE.