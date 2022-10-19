Temperatures will start to climb as sunshine continues to dominate

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With another chilly start, temperatures will feel chilly for one more day as warmer weather will begin to move in.
Bundle up as you head out the door this morning as temperatures have dropped into the lower 30's, if not upper 20's. Afternoon highs will stay within the upper 40's as sunshine will take over.
Conditions will stay dry and sunny for the rest of the week as warmer air slowly gets closer to home. Starting tomorrow, temperatures will already feel warmer with forecast highs to reach the upper 50's, some getting the chance to break into the lower 60's.
By Friday, the 70's will make a return into the afternoon for very pleasant weather settling in. The weekend will see much of the same with the 70's and sunshine remaining.
These conditions don't last too long as chances for rain return late Sunday. With a majority of the day staying dry, showers may arrive as early as 6 p.m. This chance for rain will follow us into Monday morning with Tuesday also featuring a chance for rain.
Stay tuned to the forecast as details will become more clearer as we get closer to next week.