Temperatures will quickly climb through the holiday weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The work week will come to a quiet end before warmer temperatures and sunshine makes a comeback.
Cooler Friday:
Friday morning is off to a soggy start for some. Showers will linger early for areas south of the Stateline. The rain will exit leaving us with dry conditions for a majority of our A few counties are under a Flood Watch, but it will shortly expire at 7 a.m.
Once the rain comes to an end, mostly cloudy skies will dominate. Temperatures will only climb into the upper 60's by the afternoon. You might notice a light breeze later today with winds gusting up 20 miles per hour.
If you are heading out to City Market this afternoon, you might not need an umbrella but perhaps a lighter jacket. Winds will slowly settle down through the evening.
Dry conditions will stick with us for a longer stretch as sunshine and warmer weather will take over starting this weekend.
Holiday weekend:
Heading into the holiday weekend, dry conditions will take over as temperatures will warm each and every day.
Starting with Saturday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70's with lots of sunshine for a gorgeous day. The afternoon will bring a slight breeze as we stay dry. Saturday night does feature a low chance for an isolated shower or storm with most of the area staying dry.
Sunday will feel even warmer as forecast highs are set to reach the middle 80's with higher dew points. Humidity levels will go up Sunday through the middle of next week with dew points to sit within the middle 60's.
By Memorial Day, temperatures will soar into the lower 90's with another 90-degree day expected for Tuesday. Sunshine will stick around as heat and muggy conditions set in.
Make sure you are practicing heat safety and grab the sunblock if you plan to spend time outside.