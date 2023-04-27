Temperatures warm up as sunshine dominates

Despite another frosty start, Thursday brings back much warmer weather with sunshine before the weekend brings us a few changes.
Thursday morning kicks off with a Frost Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. as temperatures have dropped into the low to middle 30's.
Thankfully after the chilly start this morning, temperatures will quickly bounce back into the middle to upper 60's this afternoon! Sunshine takes over today, get outside and soak it all in!
Later tonight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 40's as we avoid the 30's. Partly cloudy skies are expected as we still remain dry.
Friday brings more cloud cover along with a low chance for rain. Most of the rain showers hold off until this weekend. Temperatures will still climb into the upper 60's to round out the week on a warm note.
Rain showers will move in Saturday afternoon and evening with a brief break expected overnight into early Sunday. Showers move back in for Sunday afternoon and may even follow us into Monday morning.
As the rain moves through thanks to a cold front, our temperatures will also cool off. Saturday, we fall into the upper 50's and the low 50's by Sunday. Overnight lows will also drop into the middle to upper 30's for more chilly nights ahead.
Not to worry though, the end of next week bounces back with the upper 60's and sunshine returning.