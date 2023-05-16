Temperatures warm up all before a cold front moves through

Summer-like weather returns as sunshine and warm temperatures dominate all before a cold front brings us a few changes.
Temperatures this morning bringing a brisk but quiet start as we've dropped into the upper 40's, if not lower 50's. You'll notice cloud cover early on, but clouds will slowly exit allowing sunshine to return.
With sunshine taking over, afternoon highs are set to reach the lower 80's bringing us summer-like conditions. Enjoy them while they are here as a cold front will bring us a few changes this evening.
When a cold front drops temperatures 16° or more within an hour, it is known as a pneumonia front. While temperatures in our area will not see such a sharp drop, we will likely fall the 16° within a few hours.
Overnight lows will crumble to the middle 40's with mostly clear skies. The passage of the cold front also brings a low chance for rain. Showers may be isolated with most staying dry.
This in turn, will bring for a cooler Wednesday as afternoon highs will only climb into the upper 60's with sunshine. Dry weather follows us into Thursday as temperatures bounce back.
The upper 70's will return for Thursday as we hang on to lots of sunshine. Another system will move through bringing us chances for rain into late Thursday night and early Friday.
Showers may impact the first City Market of the season, stay tuned to the forecast for more.