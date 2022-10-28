Temperatures warm into the Halloween weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting this afternoon, we kick off a stretch of the 60's with even warmer weather expected into next week.
Friday is off to another cold start with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30's. Despite the cold start, this afternoon will kick off a stretch of the 60's as above average temperatures will take over next week.
With afternoon highs climbing into the lower 60's, sunshine will also take over today. Dry conditions are expected along with calm winds. Mostly clear skies will remain overnight with a potential for patchy fog to develop into early Saturday morning.
Temperatures will still drop into the middle 30's before slightly warmer nights arrive into the weekend.
The low to mid 60's will settle in for the weekend with lots of sunshine for Saturday. More cloud cover is expected for Sunday with a low chance for rain. Most of the area will stay dry with a chance for a shower or two to bubble up into the afternoon.
Dry conditions are expected into Monday just in time for Halloween. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 60's and drop through the 50's into the afternoon and evening during trick-or-treating. We'll see sunshine as well.
Temperatures will continue to warm into the end of the next week for a warm and above average start to November. The lower 70's may return as warm air will move in. Sunny skies will also remain before chances for rain return by the end of next week.