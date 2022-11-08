Temperatures warm heading into the middle of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures slowly warm as conditions stay dry before a cold front will bring us changes into the end of the week.
Heading out the door this morning, grab something to keep yourself warm as many have dropped into the 30's. With a few passing clouds, we'll see plenty of sunshine early.
More cloud cover will build in this evening as the weather stays quiet. We'll transition to mostly cloudy skies later tonight. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 40's with warmer temperatures expected into the middle of the week.
Wednesday will bring temperatures near 70 degrees as we jump to record breaking territory with the middle 70's expected for Thursday. The record high sits at 74 degrees, we may tie or break that record as temperatures heat up.
A cold front will move through late Thursday into Friday bringing a chance for scattered showers with the rain to move out early into Friday morning. Temperatures Friday will stay within the middle 40's with the middle 30's taking over the weekend.
Winte comes rushing back as we stay this chilly through most of next week.