Temperatures warm before active weather arrives late tonight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We welcome the new month of February with warmer temperatures before conditions cool ahead of snow showers late tonight.
Midweek snow:
Early this morning, conditions stay quiet and warmer. Temperatures early are slightly warmer than the high temperatures we saw yesterday. We will continue to warm throughout the morning hours with our forecast highs set to reach the lower 40's around lunch time.
The afternoon will bring temperatures down as the next system gets closer to home. The overnight lows will reach the middle teens as snow showers move in late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
Most of the day will stay dry with a very slight chance for a rain/snow mix into the evening before the snow pushes in.
Some counties in our area, such as Lee and DeKalb counties, will see a Winter Weather Advisory go into effect at 8 p.m. this evening, set to expire tomorrow evening at 6 p.m.
Light snow showers will move in late tonight and may impact your morning commute. The active will slowly tapper off into the afternoon Wednesday as the snow exits by the evening.
We may get another round into Thursday morning with a dusting at best with the system staying mainly to our south again.
In terms of totals, we are close to where the sharp gradient will set up with light amounts to the northwest and heaviest amounts further south. Areas south of I-88 will see the best chance to see a few inches of snow, hence the advisory for our southern counties with 1-4 inches possible. Areas north of I-88 and west of I-39 may see up to one inch.
Along with the chance for snow, colder temperatures will also return. Forecast highs will barely reach the lower 20's Wednesday and teens will return into the end of the week.
End of week:
With cold temperatures returning, the end of our week will remain dry with some sunshine peeking out by Friday. The weekend will bring slightly warmer conditions as the extended forecast looks to feature temperatures into the upper 30's for seasonably warm weather ahead.