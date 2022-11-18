Temperatures tumble for the weekend before we rebound into the week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Scattered snow showers continue throughout the day. Cloudy skies continue into Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures tumbling over the weekend.
We are transitioning to a colder and drier pattern ahead however we have to get through one more day of flurries. Flurries and snow showers continue into this afternoon and wrap up towards the evening hours. Little to no accumulation is expected throughout the day however visibilities could decrease in the pockets of heavier snow.
Temperatures today are going to be cold, this morning we are sitting in the low to mid 20s with westerly winds gusting close to 30 mph, making the wind chill temperatures feel like they are in the single digits. Unfortunately, that is as warm as we are going to get today.
Temperatures will continue to drop Friday night and into the weekend. Tonight, expect temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s a calm breeze will make it feel cooler than it actually is so if you are going to any football games tonight or have any plans tonight make sure you bundle up!
Clouds and cold temperatures continue into some of the day for Saturday. Most of the snow showers will wrap up by the afternoon hours as drier more arctic air works its way into the Stateline. Temperatures get into the low to mid 20s with a blustery southwesterly wind upwards of 30 mph bringing wind chills into the single digits!
Sunday starts our warming trend back to seasonable temperatures. Sunday sees temperatures close to freezing warming into the low to mid 40s by mid-week.
Our mild trend sticks around for Thanksgiving before a chance for a mix of showers returns to the forecast by the end of next week.