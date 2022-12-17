Temperatures tumble as a colder airmass settles in.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The sun makes its comeback into the second half of the weekend. Temperatures tumble back into the freezer for the week ahead.
Spotty snow showers make their way into the area tonight as the low-pressure system that impacted the week shifts east. Temperatures tonight tumble back into the teens with cloudy skies.
Clouds are stubborn and stick with us into Sunday morning, by late morning to early afternoon the sun pops out for the first time in about a week. Temperatures remain in the low 20s for the day with feels like temperatures dropping into the lower teens, if not upper single digits.
Monday remains quiet and partly cloudy; temperatures remain chilly in the mid to upper 20s. Again, winds make feels like temperatures in the lower teens, if not upper single digits. Our next chance for snow showers looks to be Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
The 20's will stick around through Tuesday as some sunshine returns. Temperatures tumble into the freezer after Tuesday night into the remainder of the week.
Overnight lows Tuesday will fall to the lower single digits if not below zero. Cold arctic air will continue to push in bringing afternoon highs down to the teens starting Wednesday and lows into the negatives.
On top of the cold temperatures, wind chill values will also drop a handful of degrees below zero late Tuesday into Wednesday morning and then again into Thursday morning.
The cold sticks with us throughout the holidays, however our next chance of seeing significant snowfall by the end of the week.
Stay tuned to the forecast as details become clearer.