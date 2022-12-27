Temperatures surge over the rest of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After 12 straight days below freezing, temperatures take a big leap upward for the rest of the month. Mild weather lingers into the new year.
Warmer air pushes temperatures into the upper 30s and above freezing for the first time since mid-December. Breezy winds may make it feel colder than that, while the weather remains partly to mostly cloudy and dry.
Thursday looks to easily be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures soar close to 50 degrees. We may see some drizzly rain occasionally, and patchy fog due to melting snow.
Friday may stay drizzly, with temperatures cooling back off into the low 40s. We'll see the low 40s again this weekend, with drizzly showers possible Saturday then dry weather for New Year's Day.
Next week may possible soaking rain showers as temperatures remain mild. January starts off with the low 40s for the first few days of the month. We may eventually see the 30s, but typical chilly January weather holds off through at least the first week of the new month.