Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to remain near a crest of 8.8 feet through
Friday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Temperatures surge over the rest of the week

  • Updated
  • 0

Temperatures climb above freezing starting Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After 12 straight days below freezing, temperatures take a big leap upward for the rest of the month. Mild weather lingers into the new year.

tonight 2.png

Warmer air pushes temperatures into the upper 30s and above freezing for the first time since mid-December. Breezy winds may make it feel colder than that, while the weather remains partly to mostly cloudy and dry.

3 panel plus text.png

Thursday looks to easily be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures soar close to 50 degrees. We may see some drizzly rain occasionally, and patchy fog due to melting snow.

Friday may stay drizzly, with temperatures cooling back off into the low 40s. We'll see the low 40s again this weekend, with drizzly showers possible Saturday then dry weather for New Year's Day.

tonight 1.png

Next week may possible soaking rain showers as temperatures remain mild. January starts off with the low 40s for the first few days of the month. We may eventually see the 30s, but typical chilly January weather holds off through at least the first week of the new month. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

