Temperatures stay warm as active weather returns

Above average temperatures continue to take over as chances for rain return, along with a potential for stronger storms.
Friday morning is off to a pleasant start with temperatures over 10° warmer than 24 hours ago. Most locations have only dropped into the lower 50's.
Sunshine will be noticed early with cloud cover slowly moving into throughout the day. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70's this afternoon with slightly stronger winds. Winds may gust up to 25 MPH out of the south helping warm up those temperatures.
A majority of the day stays dry with a chance for scattered showers returning overnight. This activity may slip over into Saturday morning leaving us plenty of dry time for tomorrow.
With most of the afternoon and evening staying dry on Saturday, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler reaching for the middle 70's. Breezy conditions stick around with winds still gusting up to 25 MPH.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep through overnight Saturday mainly after 11 p.m. Parts of the area are under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. If any of the storms become severe, damaging hail and wind will be the biggest concern.
Most of the storms will exit early Sunday morning as we get more dry time into the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will take a leap into the low to middle 80's! Showers and thunderstorms move back in later into Sunday following us into Monday morning. There may be a few stronger storms. Stay tuned to the forecast for more details.
The activity sticks around for the start of next week as we drop back into the upper 70's. Tuesday looks to be the first dry day as sunshine returns for the middle of next week.