Temperatures soar this afternoon before rain creeps back into Friday

Summer-like weather lasts for one more day before showers take over Friday morning with chances for rain following us into the weekend.
Heading out the door this morning, temperatures have dropped into the 50's as conditions remain quiet.
Sunshine will be back today with a few clouds mixing in. Temperatures this afternoon will jump into the low to middle 80's, making today feel more a day in late June!
Enjoy the summer-like weather as temperatures will drop heading into the weekend with chances for rain also returning. These chances increase later tonight as cloud cover will build in ahead of the rain.
Showers will build in early Friday and especially during the mid-morning. Heavy rain is possible. Looks like the severe has shifted to the west into Iowa but we may still have a few thunderstorms roll through.
This activity will fizzle out into afternoon and evening as Friday night is trending to stay dry. There will lots of dry time into Saturday as temperatures climb back into the upper 70's. Rain showers will return late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Showers will move through Sunday morning and are expected to exit into the afternoon. This activity will also drop temperatures into the upper 60's for Sunday. Mother's Day looks to start on a soggy note before drying off.
Sunshine and the 70's return as early as Monday as pleasant weather is expected for most of next week.